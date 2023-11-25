Adrian Kempe and Cole Caufield are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Kings and the Montreal Canadiens square off at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 4:00 PM ET).

Kings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Kempe has been vital to Los Angeles this season, with 20 points in 18 games.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 24 0 2 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 1 2 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 1 0 1 3

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Kevin Fiala is another of Los Angeles' most productive contributors through 18 games, with six goals and 13 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 24 2 0 2 4 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 1 1 2 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 5

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Anze Kopitar has 19 total points for Los Angeles, with 10 goals and nine assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 24 1 1 2 1 at Coyotes Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 vs. Blues Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 16 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Caufield has totaled six goals and 11 assists in 20 games for Montreal, good for 17 points.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 24 1 1 2 6 at Ducks Nov. 22 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 8

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Nicholas Suzuki is one of the impact players on offense for Montreal with 17 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 11 assists in 20 games.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 2

