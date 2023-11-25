The Los Angeles Kings (12-3-3) host the Montreal Canadiens (9-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Kings have won four games in a row.

Kings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-275) Canadiens (+220) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won eight of their 10 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).

Los Angeles has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The Kings have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in eight of 18 games this season.

Kings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Kings vs. Canadiens Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 72 (3rd) Goals 57 (24th) 45 (3rd) Goals Allowed 69 (26th) 15 (12th) Power Play Goals 14 (15th) 7 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (32nd)

Kings Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Los Angeles has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Los Angeles has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

The Kings and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Kings have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Kings' 72 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

The Kings have given up the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 45 (2.5 per game).

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +27 this season.

