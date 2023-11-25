When the Los Angeles Kings play the Montreal Canadiens at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (starting at 4:00 PM ET), Adrian Kempe and Cole Caufield will be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

Kings vs. Canadiens Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Los Angeles, Kempe has 20 points in 18 games (eight goals, 12 assists).

Through 18 games, Kevin Fiala has scored six goals and picked up 13 assists.

Anze Kopitar has posted 10 goals and nine assists for Los Angeles.

In five games, Pheonix Copley's record is 2-0-2. He has conceded 16 goals (3.75 goals against average) and has recorded 87 saves.

Canadiens Players to Watch

Caufield is a top offensive contributor for his club with 17 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded six goals and 11 assists in 20 games (playing 18:55 per game).

Nicholas Suzuki is a key contributor for Montreal, with 17 total points this season. In 20 games, he has scored six goals and provided 11 assists.

This season, Michael Matheson has five goals and 10 assists for Los Angeles.

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 2-2-0 this season, amassing 123 saves and allowing 14 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (38th in the league).

Kings vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.85 26th 4th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3.45 25th 7th 32.2 Shots 29.1 26th 6th 28.2 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 14th 21.43% Power Play % 18.67% 20th 2nd 88.89% Penalty Kill % 72.84% 30th

