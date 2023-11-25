The Los Angeles Kings (12-3-3) host the Montreal Canadiens (9-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Kings have won four straight games.

The Kings have put up an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 37 goals while allowing 17 in that time. On the power play, 34 opportunities have resulted in nine goals (26.5% success rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Kings 5, Canadiens 1.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-275)

Kings (-275) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a 12-3-3 record overall, with a -3-3 record in contests that have needed overtime.

In the four games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-1 record (good for seven points).

Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Kings have scored three or more goals 14 times, and are 11-0-3 in those games (to register 25 points).

In the nine games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 8-1-0 to register 16 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 6-2-3 (15 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 5-1-0 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.85 25th 4th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3.45 25th 8th 32.2 Shots 29.1 26th 6th 28.2 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 14th 21.43% Power Play % 18.67% 21st 2nd 88.89% Penalty Kill % 72.84% 30th

Kings vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

