Kings vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 25
The Los Angeles Kings (12-3-3) host the Montreal Canadiens (9-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Kings have won four straight games.
The Kings have put up an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 37 goals while allowing 17 in that time. On the power play, 34 opportunities have resulted in nine goals (26.5% success rate).
Kings vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Kings 5, Canadiens 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-275)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings have a 12-3-3 record overall, with a -3-3 record in contests that have needed overtime.
- In the four games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-1 record (good for seven points).
- Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Kings have scored three or more goals 14 times, and are 11-0-3 in those games (to register 25 points).
- In the nine games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 8-1-0 to register 16 points.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 6-2-3 (15 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 5-1-0 to record 10 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|1st
|4
|Goals Scored
|2.85
|25th
|4th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|25th
|8th
|32.2
|Shots
|29.1
|26th
|6th
|28.2
|Shots Allowed
|34.7
|30th
|14th
|21.43%
|Power Play %
|18.67%
|21st
|2nd
|88.89%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.84%
|30th
Kings vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
