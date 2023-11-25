Saturday's NHL play includes the Los Angeles Kings (12-3-3) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (9-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena. The Canadiens are big underdogs (+220 on the moneyline) against the Kings (-275) ahead of the outing, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Kings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal has played 11 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Kings have been victorious in eight of their 10 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).

The Canadiens have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 35.3%, of those games.

Los Angeles has never played a game this season shorter than -275 moneyline odds.

Montreal has played with moneyline odds of +220 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.5 3.70 1.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.70 1.70 9 26.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.3 2.80 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.80 3.50 6 17.1% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

