The Los Angeles Kings will host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, November 25, with the Kings victorious in four straight games.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings are one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 45 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank third.

The Kings' 72 total goals (4.0 per game) rank third in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kings are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 18 8 12 20 3 6 100% Anze Kopitar 18 10 9 19 7 6 56.4% Kevin Fiala 18 6 13 19 13 8 33.3% Trevor Moore 18 9 8 17 7 11 21.4% Quinton Byfield 18 4 12 16 1 7 33.3%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have allowed 69 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 26th in the league.

The Canadiens' 57 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players