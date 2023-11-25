The injury report for the Los Angeles Kings (12-3-3) ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens (9-9-2) currently has three players. The matchup is slated for 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Blake Lizotte C Questionable Undisclosed Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Lower Body Tobias Bjornfot D Out Undisclosed

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Arber Xhekaj D Questionable Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body

Kings vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 72 total goals (four per game) rank second in the league.

Their goal differential (+27) makes them second-best in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 57 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

Montreal has conceded 69 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 27th in the NHL.

Their -12 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Kings vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-275) Canadiens (+220) 6.5

