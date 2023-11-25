Kevin Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings will play the Montreal Canadiens at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. Considering a bet on Fiala in the Kings-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kevin Fiala vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Fiala has averaged 17:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Fiala has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fiala has a point in 13 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points five times.

Fiala has an assist in 10 of 18 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Fiala goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fiala Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 69 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 2 19 Points 1 6 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.