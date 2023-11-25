Can we count on Kevin Fiala finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Montreal Canadiens at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Fiala stats and insights

In five of 18 games this season, Fiala has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play, Fiala has accumulated one goal and six assists.

He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 69 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Fiala recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 17:16 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:02 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 16:08 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:01 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:40 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:08 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:21 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.