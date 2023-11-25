Can we count on Kevin Fiala finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Montreal Canadiens at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fiala stats and insights

  • In five of 18 games this season, Fiala has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
  • On the power play, Fiala has accumulated one goal and six assists.
  • He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 69 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fiala recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 17:16 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:02 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 16:08 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:01 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:40 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:08 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:21 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.