Should you bet on Jaret Anderson-Dolan to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson-Dolan stats and insights

  • Anderson-Dolan is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
  • Anderson-Dolan has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 69 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Anderson-Dolan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:51 Home W 2-1
10/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:51 Home L 6-5 SO

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

