Should you bet on Jaret Anderson-Dolan to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson-Dolan stats and insights

Anderson-Dolan is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

Anderson-Dolan has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 69 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Anderson-Dolan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:51 Home W 2-1 10/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:51 Home L 6-5 SO

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

