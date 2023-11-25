The San Diego Toreros (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Rainbow Warriors have won four games in a row. The point total is 137.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawaii vs. San Diego Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawaii -7.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games last season, Hawaii and its opponents scored more than 137.5 total points.

Hawaii games had an average of 128.7 points last season, 8.8 less than this game's over/under.

Hawaii went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

Hawaii was favored on the moneyline 24 total times last season. It went 17-7 in those games.

The Rainbow Warriors won all nine games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Hawaii has an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Hawaii vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 137.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 137.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawaii 10 34.5% 66.9 144 61.8 142.3 130.0 San Diego 23 92% 77.1 144 80.5 142.3 151.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Hawaii Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Rainbow Warriors recorded were 13.6 fewer points than the Toreros gave up (80.5).

When Hawaii put up more than 80.5 points last season, it went 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hawaii vs. San Diego Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawaii 13-16-0 5-5 16-13-0 San Diego 9-16-0 3-3 17-8-0

Hawaii vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hawaii San Diego 12-5 Home Record 8-9 6-4 Away Record 3-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.