Hawaii vs. San Diego November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego Toreros (5-1) will play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hawaii vs. San Diego Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Hawaii Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)
- Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Diego Players to Watch
- Wayne McKinney III: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kevin Patton Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Dragos Lungu: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Deuce Turner: 13.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- PJ Hayes: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawaii vs. San Diego Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Diego Rank
|San Diego AVG
|Hawaii AVG
|Hawaii Rank
|53rd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|356th
|80.5
|Points Allowed
|61.8
|14th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.