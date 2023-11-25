The San Diego Toreros (5-1) will play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Hawaii vs. San Diego Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)

Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

San Diego Players to Watch

Wayne McKinney III: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Kevin Patton Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Dragos Lungu: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Deuce Turner: 13.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK PJ Hayes: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hawaii vs. San Diego Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Hawaii AVG Hawaii Rank 53rd 77.1 Points Scored 66.9 300th 356th 80.5 Points Allowed 61.8 14th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 32.1 156th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.7 256th 193rd 12.8 Assists 11.1 324th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

