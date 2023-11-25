The San Diego Toreros (5-1) will play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Hawaii vs. San Diego Game Information

Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Wayne McKinney III: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kevin Patton Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Dragos Lungu: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Deuce Turner: 13.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • PJ Hayes: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hawaii vs. San Diego Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Hawaii AVG Hawaii Rank
53rd 77.1 Points Scored 66.9 300th
356th 80.5 Points Allowed 61.8 14th
258th 30.5 Rebounds 32.1 156th
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd
112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.7 256th
193rd 12.8 Assists 11.1 324th
104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

