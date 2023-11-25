How to Watch the Hawaii vs. Idaho State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) play the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.
Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hawaii vs. Idaho State Scoring Comparison
- The Bengals' 58.2 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 60.8 the Rainbow Wahine give up to opponents.
- Idaho State is 2-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
- Hawaii's record is 1-2 when it gives up fewer than 58.2 points.
- The 49.4 points per game the Rainbow Wahine average are 13.6 fewer points than the Bengals give up (63.0).
- The Rainbow Wahine are making 32.3% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Bengals concede to opponents (38.0%).
Hawaii Leaders
- Brooklyn Rewers: 9.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 41.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Imani Perez: 9.8 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)
- Daejah Phillips: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Lily Wahinekapu: 7.3 PTS, 23.8 FG%
- Meilani McBee: 6.0 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
Hawaii Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|San Francisco
|W 65-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/19/2023
|Idaho
|L 50-40
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/24/2023
|Air Force
|L 54-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/25/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/26/2023
|Washington
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/3/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
