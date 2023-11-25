The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) play the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN+

Hawaii vs. Idaho State Scoring Comparison

The Bengals' 58.2 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 60.8 the Rainbow Wahine give up to opponents.

Idaho State is 2-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

Hawaii's record is 1-2 when it gives up fewer than 58.2 points.

The 49.4 points per game the Rainbow Wahine average are 13.6 fewer points than the Bengals give up (63.0).

The Rainbow Wahine are making 32.3% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Bengals concede to opponents (38.0%).

Hawaii Leaders

Brooklyn Rewers: 9.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 41.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

9.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 41.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Imani Perez: 9.8 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

9.8 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14) Daejah Phillips: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Lily Wahinekapu: 7.3 PTS, 23.8 FG%

7.3 PTS, 23.8 FG% Meilani McBee: 6.0 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

