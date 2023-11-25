The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) play the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN+
Hawaii vs. Idaho State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bengals' 58.2 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 60.8 the Rainbow Wahine give up to opponents.
  • Idaho State is 2-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • Hawaii's record is 1-2 when it gives up fewer than 58.2 points.
  • The 49.4 points per game the Rainbow Wahine average are 13.6 fewer points than the Bengals give up (63.0).
  • The Rainbow Wahine are making 32.3% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Bengals concede to opponents (38.0%).

Hawaii Leaders

  • Brooklyn Rewers: 9.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 41.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)
  • Imani Perez: 9.8 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)
  • Daejah Phillips: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Lily Wahinekapu: 7.3 PTS, 23.8 FG%
  • Meilani McBee: 6.0 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

Hawaii Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 San Francisco W 65-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/19/2023 Idaho L 50-40 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/24/2023 Air Force L 54-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/25/2023 Idaho State - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/26/2023 Washington - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/3/2023 San Jose State - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

