The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-8) are 5.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup against the Colorado State Rams (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. A 54.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Colorado State is putting up 26.3 points per game offensively this year (72nd in the FBS), and is allowing 29.8 points per game (102nd) on the other side of the ball. Hawaii is posting 340.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (99th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 382 total yards per contest (74th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Colorado State vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colorado State -5.5 -110 -110 54.5 -105 -115 -225 +180

Looking to place a bet on Hawaii vs. Colorado State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Hawaii Recent Performance

The Rainbow Warriors are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 327 yards per game in their past three games (-78-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 341 (55th-ranked).

The Rainbow Warriors are -51-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (21 per game) and 104th in points allowed (23).

In its past three games, Hawaii has thrown for 219 yards per game (15th-worst in the country), and conceded 181.7 through the air (83rd).

The Rainbow Warriors are gaining 108 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-71-worst in college football), and giving up 159.3 per game (-12-worst).

Over their last three games, the Rainbow Warriors have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Hawaii has hit the over once in its past three games.

Week 13 MWC Betting Trends

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii has a 3-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in seven opportunities).

The teams have hit the over in six of Hawaii's 11 games with a set total.

This season, Hawaii has won two out of the nine games in which it has been the underdog.

Hawaii has entered six games this season as the underdog by +180 or more and is in those contests.

Bet on Hawaii to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has thrown for 3,222 yards on 62.5% passing while recording 25 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions this season.

Landon Sims has run for 219 yards on 54 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jordan Johnson has compiled 198 yards on 34 carries.

Steven McBride has collected 57 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 942 (78.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 94 times and has eight touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has caught 76 passes and compiled 751 receiving yards (62.6 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Alex Perry has racked up 277 reciving yards (23.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Ezra Evaimalo leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and 11 tackles.

Isaiah Tufaga is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 59 tackles, four TFL, and 2.5 sacks.

Peter Manuma has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 49 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.