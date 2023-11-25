Hawaii vs. Colorado State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Colorado State Rams (5-6) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Rams favored to win by 5.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.
Hawaii vs. Colorado State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Channel: Spectrum Sports
- City: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Hawaii vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-5.5)
|54.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-5.5)
|54.5
|-205
|+168
Hawaii vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Hawaii has covered three times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this year (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Colorado State is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Rams have been favored by 5.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+75000
|Bet $100 to win $75000
