The Colorado State Rams (5-6) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Rams favored to win by 5.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. Hawaii matchup.

Hawaii vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Spectrum Sports
  • City: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Hawaii vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline
BetMGM Colorado State (-5.5) 54.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Colorado State (-5.5) 54.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Hawaii vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

  • Hawaii has covered three times in 11 games with a spread this season.
  • The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this year (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • Colorado State is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Rams have been favored by 5.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MWC +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

