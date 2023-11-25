The Colorado State Rams (5-6) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Rams favored to win by 5.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

Hawaii vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Hawaii vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-5.5) 54.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-5.5) 54.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Hawaii vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Hawaii has covered three times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this year (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Colorado State is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Rams have been favored by 5.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

