MWC foes match up when the Colorado State Rams (5-6) and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-8) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

From an offensive standpoint, Colorado State ranks 73rd in the FBS with 26.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 102nd in points allowed (408.4 points allowed per contest). From an offensive angle, Hawaii is posting 340.4 total yards per game (99th-ranked). It ranks 70th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (382 total yards allowed per game).

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on Spectrum Sports.

Hawaii vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Hawaii vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

Hawaii Colorado State 340.4 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397 (66th) 382 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.4 (92nd) 69.8 (133rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.5 (126th) 270.6 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.5 (10th) 22 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (129th) 12 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (24th)

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has racked up 3,222 yards (268.5 ypg) while completing 62.5% of his passes and recording 25 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions this season.

Landon Sims has rushed for 219 yards on 54 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jordan Johnson has racked up 198 yards on 34 carries.

Steven McBride's 942 receiving yards (78.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 57 catches on 94 targets with eight touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has recorded 751 receiving yards (62.6 yards per game) and nine touchdowns on 76 receptions.

Alex Perry has racked up 277 reciving yards (23.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has recorded 3,143 yards (285.7 ypg) on 266-of-432 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to 15 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield has 389 rushing yards on 90 carries with three touchdowns.

Avery Morrow has collected 262 yards on 81 attempts, scoring two times.

Tory Horton's leads his squad with 950 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 87 receptions (out of 124 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has caught 59 passes for 739 yards (67.2 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Justus Ross-Simmons has been the target of 74 passes and compiled 42 receptions for 694 yards, an average of 63.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

