Saturday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-0) and the San Diego Toreros (5-1) at Acrisure Arena has a projected final score of 72-68 based on our computer prediction, with Hawaii coming out on top. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM on November 25.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hawaii vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawaii vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 72, San Diego 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. San Diego

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-4.7)

Hawaii (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hawaii Performance Insights

Hawaii was lifted by its defense last season, as it ranked 14th-best in the country by giving up only 61.8 points per game. It ranked 300th in college basketball in points scored (66.9 per contest).

The Rainbow Warriors pulled down 32.1 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.2 rebounds per contest (61st-ranked).

Hawaii ranked 324th in the country with 11.1 dimes per game.

The Rainbow Warriors ranked 132nd in college basketball with 11.4 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 317th with 10.3 forced turnovers per game.

With 6.7 treys per game, the Rainbow Warriors ranked 256th in college basketball. They owned a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 240th in college basketball.

Hawaii played well when it came to defending against three-pointers, as it ranked best in college basketball in threes allowed (4.4 per game) and 10th-best in three-point percentage allowed (29.4%).

Last season Hawaii took 62.9% two-pointers, accounting for 71.5% of the team's buckets. It shot 37.1% from three-point land (28.5% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.