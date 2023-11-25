A pair of streaking squads meet when the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-0) visit the San Diego Toreros (5-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Rainbow Warriors are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Toreros, victors in three in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawaii vs. San Diego matchup.

Hawaii vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawaii Moneyline San Diego Moneyline BetMGM Hawaii (-7.5) 137.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. San Diego Betting Trends (2022-23)

Hawaii compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Rainbow Warriors games.

San Diego compiled a 9-16-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 17 of the Toreros' games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.