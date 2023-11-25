Saturday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (1-4) and Idaho State Bengals (2-3) matching up at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 60-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Hawaii, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of a 54-51 loss to Air Force in their last outing on Friday.

Hawaii vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hawaii vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 60, Idaho State 52

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

The Rainbow Wahine have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

The Rainbow Wahine have two losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Hawaii Leaders

Brooklyn Rewers: 9.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 41.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

9.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 41.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Imani Perez: 9.8 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

9.8 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14) Daejah Phillips: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Lily Wahinekapu: 7.3 PTS, 23.8 FG%

7.3 PTS, 23.8 FG% Meilani McBee: 6.0 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Wahine's -57 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 49.4 points per game (347th in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per outing (132nd in college basketball).

