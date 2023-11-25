In the matchup between the Colorado State Rams and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, November 25 at 11:00 PM, our projection model expects the Rams to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Hawaii vs. Colorado State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (54.5) Colorado State 30, Hawaii 25

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 MWC Predictions

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Colorado State vs. Hawaii? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rainbow Warriors have a 35.7% chance to win.

The Rainbow Warriors have a 3-7-1 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, Hawaii is 2-5 against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

The average point total for Hawaii this year is 0.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rams a 69.2% chance to win.

The Rams have four wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

Colorado State is winless against the spread when it has played as 5.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

There have been six Rams games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

Colorado State games this season have posted an average total of 53.0, which is 1.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rainbow Warriors vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado State 26.3 29.8 26.8 28.2 25.6 31.8 Hawaii 20.9 32.9 22.7 27.2 19.2 38.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.