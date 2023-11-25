The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3) face a fellow MWC opponent when they visit the San Diego State Aztecs (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Fresno State is putting up 381.8 yards per game on offense (69th in the FBS), and rank 72nd on the other side of the ball, yielding 382.4 yards allowed per game. San Diego State has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 19th-worst with 317.1 total yards per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, surrendering 411.9 total yards per contest (108th-ranked).

Below in this story, we provide all the info you need to know about how to see this game on Fox Sports 1.

Fresno State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Fresno State vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

Fresno State San Diego State 381.8 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.1 (116th) 382.4 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.9 (97th) 102.1 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.7 (83rd) 279.7 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.4 (117th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (81st) 22 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has 2,396 yards passing for Fresno State, completing 66.9% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Malik Sherrod has racked up 739 yards on 137 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner.

This season, Elijah Gilliam has carried the ball 91 times for 354 yards (32.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Erik Brooks' leads his squad with 641 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 catches (out of 79 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has caught 49 passes for 613 yards (55.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Mac Dalena has compiled 40 grabs for 479 yards, an average of 43.5 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has thrown for 1,844 yards on 181-of-287 passing with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 422 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylon Armstead has racked up 88 carries and totaled 405 yards with seven touchdowns.

Mekhi Shaw has hauled in 383 receiving yards on 27 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Mark Redman has put up a 353-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 48 targets.

Brionne Penny's 35 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 290 yards and one touchdown.

