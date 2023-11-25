The Los Angeles Kings, with Drew Doughty, take the ice Saturday versus the Montreal Canadiens at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Doughty interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Drew Doughty vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Doughty has averaged 25:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

In three of 18 games this season, Doughty has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Doughty has a point in eight of 18 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Doughty has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Doughty goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Doughty Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 2 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

