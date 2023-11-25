D'Angelo Russell could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Russell, in his previous game (November 22 loss against the Mavericks), produced 15 points and five assists.

In this article we will dive into Russell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 17.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 3.6 Assists 5.5 6.3 6.1 PRA -- 27.1 26.7 PR -- 20.8 20.6 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Russell is responsible for taking 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.4 per game.

Russell is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the seventh-most possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.1 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.7 points per contest, the Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 43.9 rebounds per contest, the Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 25 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are 21st in the league, allowing 13.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 21 9 0 1 1 0 0 11/13/2022 35 30 2 12 4 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.