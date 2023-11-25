The Colorado State Rams (5-6) face an MWC matchup against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-8). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Colorado State vs. Hawaii?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Colorado State 30, Hawaii 25

Colorado State 30, Hawaii 25 Colorado State has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-1).

The Rams have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Hawaii has been the underdog nine times and won two of those games.

The Rainbow Warriors have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rams have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Hawaii (+5.5)



Hawaii (+5.5) Colorado State has played 10 games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Rams have been favored by 5.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Against the spread, Hawaii is 3-7-1 this season.

This year, the Rainbow Warriors have just two ATS wins in seven games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) This season, four of Colorado State's 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 54.5 points.

In the Hawaii's 12 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 54.5.

Colorado State averages 26.3 points per game against Hawaii's 20.9, totaling 7.3 points under the game's point total of 54.5.

Splits Tables

Colorado State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53 50.4 55.6 Implied Total AVG 31.1 30 32.2 ATS Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-2 1-3

Hawaii

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 53.1 56.2 Implied Total AVG 33.3 30.8 35.3 ATS Record 3-7-1 1-3-1 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 2-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-3 1-4

