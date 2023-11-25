The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet LA

BSOH and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Lakers 110

Lakers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4.5)

Lakers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-4.1)

Cavaliers (-4.1) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Cavaliers' .400 ATS win percentage (6-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .375 mark (6-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

Cleveland and its opponents have exceeded the point total 60% of the time this season (nine out of 15). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (five out of 16).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 4-4, while the Lakers are 1-4 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Lakers are 19th in the league offensively (112.4 points scored per game) and 11th on defense (112.1 points allowed).

Los Angeles grabs 44.5 rebounds per game and give up 45.0 boards, ranking 12th and 21st, respectively, in the league.

The Lakers are 12th in the NBA in assists (26.1 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is 23rd in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.5 per game) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.4).

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.1). And they are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.3%.

