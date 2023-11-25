Four games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a Big West team, including the matchup between the New Mexico State Aggies and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big West Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV New Mexico State Aggies vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Weber State Wildcats vs. UCSB Gauchos 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - UC Irvine Anteaters at Pacific Tigers 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Idaho State Bengals at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big West games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!