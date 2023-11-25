Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Four games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a Big West team, including the matchup between the New Mexico State Aggies and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|New Mexico State Aggies vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|Weber State Wildcats vs. UCSB Gauchos
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|UC Irvine Anteaters at Pacific Tigers
|6:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Idaho State Bengals at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
