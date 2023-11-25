Arthur Kaliyev and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Montreal Canadiens at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Kaliyev in that upcoming Kings-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Arthur Kaliyev vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Kaliyev Season Stats Insights

Kaliyev has averaged 12:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Kaliyev has a goal in four games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kaliyev has recorded a point in a game seven times this year over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kaliyev has an assist in five of 16 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Kaliyev hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kaliyev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Kaliyev Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 69 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 16 Games 2 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

