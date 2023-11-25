Anze Kopitar will be among those in action Saturday when his Los Angeles Kings meet the Montreal Canadiens at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to wager on Kopitar's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anze Kopitar vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 19:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

In nine of 18 games this year, Kopitar has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kopitar has a point in 15 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 18 games this season, Kopitar has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Kopitar's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 2 19 Points 2 10 Goals 2 9 Assists 0

