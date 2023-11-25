Will Anze Kopitar Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 25?
In the upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Anze Kopitar to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Kopitar stats and insights
- Kopitar has scored in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 69 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Kopitar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|15:51
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|18:30
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|20:16
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|20:15
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:05
|Away
|W 4-1
Kings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
