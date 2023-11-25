Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 104-101 loss to the Mavericks (his last game) Davis produced 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Davis, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.5 19.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.1 11.6 Assists 2.5 3.4 3.5 PRA -- 37 34.3 PR -- 33.6 30.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Davis is responsible for attempting 16.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.1 per game.

Davis' opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the seventh-most possessions per game with 102.6.

The Cavaliers are the 13th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.7 points per game.

The Cavaliers give up 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.0 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Davis vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 8 1 3 2 0 0 0 11/6/2022 33 19 12 4 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.