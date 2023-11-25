The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) and the Auburn Tigers (6-5) meet in the Iron Bowl. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Alabama vs. Auburn?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 31, Auburn 19

Alabama 31, Auburn 19 Alabama has been the moneyline favorite 10 total times this season. They've finished 9-1 in those games.

The Crimson Tide have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter, and won in each game.

This season, Auburn has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Crimson Tide an 86.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Auburn (+13.5)



Auburn (+13.5) Against the spread, Alabama is 7-3-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 13.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Auburn has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This year, the Tigers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48)



Over (48) Six of Alabama's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 48 points.

There have been five Auburn games that have finished with a combined score over 48 points this season.

The total for the game of 48 is 16 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Alabama (36.5 points per game) and Auburn (27.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 52.7 49.9 Implied Total AVG 33.2 33.3 33 ATS Record 7-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 5-1 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 50.3 52.8 Implied Total AVG 33.5 36 30.6 ATS Record 5-6-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

