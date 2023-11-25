Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. Thinking about a bet on Kempe in the Kings-Canadiens game? Use our stats and information below.

Adrian Kempe vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe has averaged 18:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

In eight of 18 games this season, Kempe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 18 games this year, Kempe has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Kempe has an assist in nine of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Kempe's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Kempe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kempe Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 69 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 2 20 Points 1 8 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

