Will Adrian Kempe Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 25?
Can we expect Adrian Kempe lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings play the Montreal Canadiens at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kempe stats and insights
- Kempe has scored in eight of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Kempe's shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kempe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|16:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|18:02
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:11
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|17:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|19:51
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|16:44
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|20:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.