The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) face the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Xavier Stats Insights

  • This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 186th.
  • The Musketeers score just 3.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs allow (69).
  • Xavier has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 69 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bryant Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (35.8%).
  • This season, Bryant has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 35.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 315th.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 77.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 65 the Musketeers give up.
  • Bryant is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Xavier played better at home last year, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 77.1.
  • Xavier made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 40.5%).

Bryant Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Bryant scored four more points per game at home (81.5) than away (77.5).
  • At home, the Bulldogs gave up 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 79.5.
  • Bryant drained more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Purdue L 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Boston University L 95-79 Case Gym
11/18/2023 @ Florida Atlantic W 61-52 FAU Arena
11/20/2023 Howard W 67-61 Chace Athletic Center
11/24/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Springfield (MA) - Chace Athletic Center
12/1/2023 @ Brown - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.