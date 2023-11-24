How to Watch Xavier vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:32 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) face the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 186th.
- The Musketeers score just 3.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs allow (69).
- Xavier has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 69 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bryant Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (35.8%).
- This season, Bryant has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 35.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 315th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 77.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 65 the Musketeers give up.
- Bryant is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Xavier played better at home last year, putting up 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 77.1.
- Xavier made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 40.5%).
Bryant Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Bryant scored four more points per game at home (81.5) than away (77.5).
- At home, the Bulldogs gave up 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 79.5.
- Bryant drained more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (30.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
Bryant Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Boston University
|L 95-79
|Case Gym
|11/18/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/20/2023
|Howard
|W 67-61
|Chace Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Springfield (MA)
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Brown
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.