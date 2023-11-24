Looking for information on the best bets in MWC action in Week 13? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Wyoming vs. Nevada matchup, and picking UNLV (-2.5) over San Jose State on the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games, as well as potential options to create a parlay bet, in the article below.

Best Week 13 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: UNLV -2.5 vs. San Jose State

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at UNLV Rebels

San Jose State Spartans at UNLV Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 8.4 points

UNLV by 8.4 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: New Mexico +6 vs. Utah State

Matchup: Utah State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos

Utah State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah State by 2.9 points

Utah State by 2.9 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Fresno State -5.5 vs. San Diego State

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs

Fresno State Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 8.2 points

Fresno State by 8.2 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 13 MWC Total Bets

Over 41.5 - Wyoming vs. Nevada

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Nevada Wolf Pack

Wyoming Cowboys at Nevada Wolf Pack Projected Total: 50.7 points

50.7 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 46.5 - Air Force vs. Boise State

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Boise State Broncos

Air Force Falcons at Boise State Broncos Projected Total: 51.6 points

51.6 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47.5 - Fresno State vs. San Diego State

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs

Fresno State Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs Projected Total: 49.5 points

49.5 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Week 13 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G UNLV 9-2 (6-1 MWC) 35.9 / 24.5 426.9 / 383.4 Air Force 8-3 (5-2 MWC) 28.4 / 17.1 366.5 / 265.3 Boise State 6-5 (5-2 MWC) 32.5 / 25.8 439.6 / 386.1 San Jose State 6-5 (5-2 MWC) 33.0 / 25.3 398.3 / 349.5 Fresno State 8-3 (4-3 MWC) 31.0 / 23.8 381.8 / 382.4 Wyoming 7-4 (4-3 MWC) 24.6 / 24.5 317.1 / 374.7 Colorado State 5-6 (3-4 MWC) 26.3 / 29.8 397.0 / 408.4 Utah State 5-6 (3-4 MWC) 33.2 / 33.2 441.5 / 404.4 New Mexico 4-7 (2-5 MWC) 26.0 / 34.3 398.9 / 399.2 Hawaii 4-8 (2-5 MWC) 20.9 / 32.9 340.4 / 382.0 Nevada 2-9 (2-5 MWC) 18.4 / 32.6 309.0 / 445.7 San Diego State 3-8 (1-6 MWC) 19.4 / 27.5 317.1 / 411.9

