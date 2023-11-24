Will Vladislav Gavrikov Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 24?
Will Vladislav Gavrikov light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Gavrikov stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Gavrikov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
- Gavrikov has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Gavrikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|18:19
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Kings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
