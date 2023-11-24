A pair of AAC teams square off when the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) and the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) play on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. UTSA matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Tulane vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Tulane has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Green Wave are 4-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

UTSA has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Tulane & UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.