The Anaheim Ducks, including Troy Terry, take the ice Friday versus the Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 3:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Terry in the Ducks-Kings game? Use our stats and information below.

Troy Terry vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Terry Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Terry has averaged 18:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Terry has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

Terry has a point in seven of 19 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Terry has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 19 games played.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Terry goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Terry has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 43 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 19 Games 2 12 Points 2 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

