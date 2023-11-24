The Los Angeles Kings, Trevor Moore included, will face the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Moore in the Kings-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Trevor Moore vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Moore has averaged 16:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In Moore's 17 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 11 of 17 games this season, Moore has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Moore has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 17 games played.

The implied probability that Moore goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Moore going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Moore Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 17 Games 3 15 Points 3 9 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

