Will Trevor Lewis Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 24?
In the upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Trevor Lewis to light the lamp for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Lewis stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Lewis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Lewis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|12:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|10:35
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Kings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
