The Anaheim Ducks, with Ryan Strome, will be on the ice Friday at 3:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. If you're thinking about a wager on Strome against the Kings, we have lots of info to help.

Ryan Strome vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 15:55 on the ice per game.

Strome has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 18 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Strome has a point in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Strome has an assist in eight of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Strome hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 43 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 18 Games 3 14 Points 1 2 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

