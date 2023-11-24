When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, will Ryan Strome light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Strome has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 43 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 15:49 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:09 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:05 Away W 4-3

Ducks vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

