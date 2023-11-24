For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, is Ross Johnston a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

  • Johnston is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
  • Johnston has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 43 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:06 Home L 4-3
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 2-1
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 4:20 Away W 3-2
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:39 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:35 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:28 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:33 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 9:29 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:09 Away W 4-3 OT

Ducks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

