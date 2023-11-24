Will Ross Johnston Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 24?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, is Ross Johnston a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnston stats and insights
- Johnston is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- Johnston has zero points on the power play.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 43 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Johnston recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:06
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:17
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|4:20
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:35
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:28
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|9:29
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Ducks vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
