For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, is Ross Johnston a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

Johnston has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 43 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:06 Home L 4-3 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 2-1 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 4:20 Away W 3-2 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:39 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:35 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:28 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:33 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 9:29 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:09 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.