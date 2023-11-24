Will Radko Gudas Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 24?
Can we count on Radko Gudas scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 3:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Gudas stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Gudas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
- Gudas has zero points on the power play.
- Gudas' shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 43 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Gudas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:18
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|14:57
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Ducks vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
