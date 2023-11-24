Can we count on Radko Gudas scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 3:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudas stats and insights

  • In three of 19 games this season, Gudas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
  • Gudas has zero points on the power play.
  • Gudas' shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 43 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Gudas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:03 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:18 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 2 1 1 14:57 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:18 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:06 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:18 Home W 4-3 OT

Ducks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

