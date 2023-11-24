The Los Angeles Kings, Quinton Byfield included, will face the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Byfield's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Quinton Byfield vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

Byfield's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:53 per game on the ice, is +10.

Byfield has a goal in three of 17 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 17 games this year, Byfield has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Byfield has an assist in nine of 17 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Byfield's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

There is a 37.7% chance of Byfield having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Byfield Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 17 Games 2 15 Points 0 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.