On Friday at 3:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Quinton Byfield going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Byfield has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Byfield has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Byfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:54 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:27 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:37 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 14:04 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:15 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 3 0 3 12:54 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:16 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 12:26 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-3 SO

Kings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

