The Los Angeles Kings, with Pierre-Luc Dubois, take the ice Friday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 3:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Dubois? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Dubois has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 16:37 on the ice per game.

In four of 17 games this year, Dubois has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 17 games this year, Dubois has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Dubois has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 17 games played.

The implied probability that Dubois hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Dubois has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 17 Games 3 9 Points 3 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

