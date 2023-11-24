The Los Angeles Kings, including Phillip Danault, will be in action Friday at 3:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for Danault in that upcoming Kings-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Phillip Danault vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:29 per game on the ice, is +1.

Danault has a goal in four games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Danault has a point in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Danault has an assist in seven of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Danault goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Danault has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Danault Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 17 Games 3 12 Points 2 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

