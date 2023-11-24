Will Phillip Danault Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 24?
Can we anticipate Phillip Danault finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 3:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Danault stats and insights
- Danault has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- On the power play, Danault has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- Danault averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 60 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Danault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|17:04
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:46
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|16:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:48
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.