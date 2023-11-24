The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9) will visit the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2) on Friday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their last game.

TNT and Max is the spot to tune in to watch the Penguins and the Sabres take the ice.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info

Penguins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Penguins Sabres 4-0 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have allowed 47 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Penguins' 58 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 18 12 10 22 15 14 59.8% Jake Guentzel 18 6 15 21 8 8 0% Evgeni Malkin 18 9 9 18 22 17 51.7% Erik Karlsson 18 5 12 17 13 10 - Bryan Rust 17 9 7 16 8 9 100%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 61 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

The Sabres have 54 goals this season (2.8 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Sabres are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sabres have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players